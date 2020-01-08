Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in parts of city

Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, bringing the mercury down and causing traffic snarls at multiple intersections. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal," a MeT official said.

Humidity level was recorded at 100 per cent. The Safdarjung observatory received 6 mm rainfall, Palam observatory recorded 5.3 mm while the the Ridge area received 6.8 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded at Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar observatories was 10 mm and 5.6 mm respectively.

The weatherman has predicted heavy downpour throughout the day with possibility of hailstorm in isolated areas. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 16 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively," the official added.

According to railway officials, 16 trains were running late in the Northern Railways division due to bad weather.

