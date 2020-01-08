Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niti Ayog's draft for pvt trains: 15-minute head start, max speed of 160kmph, own guard, crew

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 14:05 IST
Niti Ayog's draft for pvt trains: 15-minute head start, max speed of 160kmph, own guard, crew

Private trains running on a particular route will have a head start of 15 minutes on other trains running on the same route, a maximum permissible speed of 160 kmph and also their own guards and crew, says a draft proposal mooted by Niti Ayog as it finalises the contours of bringing in private players for train operations in the country. A slew of draft documents -- for Request for Qualification (RFQ), Concession Agreement Guiding Principles, Project Information Memorandum (PIM) along with a presentation on the salient features of the project -- for discussion on private participation in passenger trains have been uploaded by Niti Ayog on its website which outline the railways' plans of running 150 trains on 100 routes by private operators, envisaging an investment of Rs 22,500 crore.

The paper, prepared for discussions with stakeholders, has split the 100 routes into 10-12 clusters. As per the paper, the private operator will have the right to collect market-linked fares and will be provided flexibility of class composition and halts. It said the time taken by a private train to complete a path shall be comparable to the fastest train of Indian Railways operating on that path with a variation of plus or minus ten per cent.

"IR shall provide a non-discriminatory treatment for the trains operated by the Concessionaire. No similar scheduled regular train will depart in the same origin destination route within 15 minutes of the scheduled operation of the Concessionaires (private players) train. Each train shall have a minimum of 16 coaches and a maximum not exceeding the longest passenger train operating on the respective path," the draft stated.

The documents have stated that Operation and maintenance of the passenger trains would be governed by standards to be laid down by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). The maintenance of the trains shall be the responsibility of the private entity. Railways will provide berth/ space to private entities in the existing maintenance depots/ washing lines or a space in proximate area on as is where basis for up-gradation and use of the same by them.

The private entity shall be free to procure trains and locomotives from a source of its choice, provided such trains and locomotives are compatible with specification and standards specified in the Concession Agreement, the document stated. "The private entity shall be responsible for financing, procuring, operation and maintenance of the trains. The private entity shall pay to IR pre-determined

charges for haulage and any other payments as specified in the agreement," the document said. The documents have also specified the features that the private trains should have -- modern design bogies, stainless steel/aluminum exteriors, brake system, improved safety features with fire retardant interiors, modern couplers with anti-climbing features, wider gangway design for safe inter-rail car movement, efficient air conditioning with automatic temperature and humidity control, superior interiors and toilets, folding step for physically challenged passengers GPS enabled passenger announcement system for on-board announcements for station arrivals, time to next station/destination, safety announcement, among other requirements.

It also said that the compensation for claims in respect of loss of life, bodily injury, luggage and goods will be covered under insurance taken by the private entity. Eligible applicant to run private operations may be a - domestic or international entity – with a minimum technical capacity of Rs 2,700 crore over the last five years, the proposal stated.

Officials in the railway ministry said that the RFQ and RFP will be floated soon for the 150 trains to be run by private operators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Don't be put off by fires, Australia tells tourists

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged foreign tourists not to be deterred by deadly wildfires that have razed large swathes and sent smoke as far as South America, even as authorities fretted about renewed dangers ahead.Morrison ma...

No effect of strike in Mumbai, most of Maha; transport normal

The nationwide strike seems to have failed to evoke much response in Maharashtra till Wednesday afternoon with transport and banking services remaining largely unaffected in many districts as well as in the countrys financial capital. No u...

Paramilitary chief vows 'Iraqi response' to US strike after Iran missiles

Paramilitary chief vows Iraqi response to US strike after Iran missiles....

Bollywood A-lister backs protesting students, faces boycott calls

A top Indian actress who joined students protesting against the government drew calls on social media on Wednesday for a boycott of her upcoming film, as well as praise for being a rare Bollywood A-lister to stand up against a crackdown on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020