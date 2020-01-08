Left Menu
Bharat Bandh: Business as usual in Telangana, banking ops hit

  PTI
  Hyderabad
  08-01-2020
  • Created: 08-01-2020 16:41 IST
Barring banking services being hit, it was business as usual in Telangana on Wednesday despite the nationwide strike called by various trade unions protesting the Centre's 'anti-people' policies. Most of the shops and business establishments were open while transport services remained unaffected.

The strike by as many as three lakh employees and workers passed off peacefully with the participation of members of various trade unions in the state, senior leader of Telangana CPI, Sudhakar said. Representatives of various unions held dharna at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park.

Operations in all public sector banks except SBI were affected. "All public sector banks employees are participating in the strike. There are no counter operations such as cash deposits or withdrawals at banks.

Even though officers are participating in the strike, they extended cooperation," All India Bank Employees Association National Secretary B S Rambabu told PTI. A senior official of SBI said the stir did not affect the bank's operations as its officers and award staff associations decided to stay away from the bandh.

The state-owned Singareni Collieries Company said though some of its employees were on strike, there wont be much impact on coal production. Train services were not disrupted by the strike.

A senior official of state-owned NMDC Ltd said union members held "gate meeting" in the morning. Reserve Bank Employees Association and RBI Workers Union struck work demanding autonomy for the apex bank and strengthening of its functions.

They held a dharna in front of the bank here. Telangana CPI said "gate meetings" and dharnas were held across the state before central government offices, public and private companies as part of the Bharat Bandh.

The central trade unions are protesting against labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies and pressing for a 12-point common demand charter of the working class relating to minimum wage and social security, among others..

