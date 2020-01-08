588 roads closed after snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Vehicular movement, electricity and water supply were disrupted after fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. After fresh snowfall in the state, a total of 588 roads were closed, 2,436 electricity supply lines disrupted and 33 water supply schemes hampered. In eight districts of the state snow ranging between one to four feet had accumulated at different locations.

In the wake of heavy snowfall, transport services were affected in Manali on Wednesday. District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kullu, in a statement said: "Due to heavy snowfall here today the transport services have been stopped. The vehicles are not allowed to go beyond the green tax barrier in Manali."

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed all the Deputy Commissioners and officers concerned to ensure that all essential services are restored in the areas affected due to snowfall at the earliest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.