Rain likely in several areas of Odisha in next 3-days: MeT

With the Meteorological Centre here forecasting rainfall in several areas of Odisha over the next three days, the state government on Wednesday asked the district collectors to take immediate steps to save harvested paddy from showers. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at some places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts till Thursday, the MeT Centre said in a bulletin.

Similarly, some areas of interior and coastal Odisha are likely to be lashed by light to moderate rain or thundershower on Thursday and Friday, while light rain may occur at a few places in Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Friday and Saturday, it said. Besides, thunderstorm with lightning is likely occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj during the period.

The state experienced slight respite from the biting cold as the mercury recorded a marginal rise at most places on Wednesday. The minimum temperature remained below 10 degree Celsius only at three places with Daringibadi in Kandhamal district being the coldest place in the state at 9 degree Celsius. Titlagarh recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degree Celsius, while the mercury stood at 9.8 degree Celsius at Sonepur, the MeT centre said.

It said the minimum temperature (night temperature) is very likely to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius during the next 48 hours in the state. In view of rainfall prediction, the Revenue and Disaster Management department issued an advisory to all district collectors. The farmers may be advised to shift their harvested paddy to safe places and keep it properly stored under suitable cover so as to avoid any loss or damage due to rain, an official said.

Necessary measures should also be taken to protect the paddy in mandis against rain, the advisory said. Shelters and school buildings may be kept open at night for homeless and needy people for rest to protect them from cold conditions, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.