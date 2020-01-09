Ex-US treasury secretary calls on PM Modi
Former US treasury secretary Timothy Geithner called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The prime minister said he had an excellent meeting with Geithner.
"We talked about numerous issues relating to economic as well as development related policies," he wrote on Twitter. Geithner served as the 75th United States Secretary of the Treasury under President Barack Obama.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Timothy Geithner
- Narendra Modi
- Barack Obama
- United States
- Treasury
