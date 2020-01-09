Ex-US treasury secretary calls on PM Modi

Former US treasury secretary Timothy Geithner called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The prime minister said he had an excellent meeting with Geithner.

"We talked about numerous issues relating to economic as well as development related policies," he wrote on Twitter. Geithner served as the 75th United States Secretary of the Treasury under President Barack Obama.

