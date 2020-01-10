595 one stop centres for women functioning across country: NCRB data

Only 595 of the sanctioned 728 one stop centres (OSC) - which were started to help women affected by violence- are functional across the country and provided assistance to 2.27 lakh women in 2018, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. Over 1.10 lakh women in UP were provided assistance at OSCs while over 16,000 women in Chhattisgarh and 13,000 women victims in MP contacted the OSCs for legal and psychological assistance.

Most of the women who approached the centres were victims of rape, sexual harassment and domestic violence. The Ministry of Women and Child Development started the OSC centres to provide legal, medical and also counselling or shelter to victims of rape, domestic violence or other crime against women.

The recent NCRB data also showed that the highest cases of rapes of women were recorded in Rajasthan (3305) followed by UP (2911) and MP (2609). The highest cases of rapes of minors were witnessed in MP with 2,841 cases followed by UP (1411) and Chhattisgarh (1219). Delhi witnessed 1215 cases of rapes of minor girls in 2018.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of gang rapes in all three years with 676 cases in 2017, 684 in 2016 and 462 cases in 2015. Delhi, however, witnessed decrease in cases of rape and gangrape.

In 2018, Delhi registered 1217 cases of rapes of women. In 2017, the national capital recorded 1229 rape cases.PTI UJN DV

