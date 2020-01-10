Left Menu
Development News Edition

595 one stop centres for women functioning across country: NCRB data

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 15:34 IST
595 one stop centres for women functioning across country: NCRB data

Only 595 of the sanctioned 728 one stop centres (OSC) - which were started to help women affected by violence- are functional across the country and provided assistance to 2.27 lakh women in 2018, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. Over 1.10 lakh women in UP were provided assistance at OSCs while over 16,000 women in Chhattisgarh and 13,000 women victims in MP contacted the OSCs for legal and psychological assistance.

Most of the women who approached the centres were victims of rape, sexual harassment and domestic violence. The Ministry of Women and Child Development started the OSC centres to provide legal, medical and also counselling or shelter to victims of rape, domestic violence or other crime against women.

The recent NCRB data also showed that the highest cases of rapes of women were recorded in Rajasthan (3305) followed by UP (2911) and MP (2609). The highest cases of rapes of minors were witnessed in MP with 2,841 cases followed by UP (1411) and Chhattisgarh (1219). Delhi witnessed 1215 cases of rapes of minor girls in 2018.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of gang rapes in all three years with 676 cases in 2017, 684 in 2016 and 462 cases in 2015. Delhi, however, witnessed decrease in cases of rape and gangrape.

In 2018, Delhi registered 1217 cases of rapes of women. In 2017, the national capital recorded 1229 rape cases.PTI UJN DV

DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

CPM to organise Constitution protection collectives in Kannur

The ruling CPIM in Kerala is organising Constitution protection collectives at around 104 places in politically volatile Kannur district this month as part of its continuing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The CPI M will be ...

Have faith in HRD but not in Home Ministry which is "helicoptering" whole issue: JNUSU vice president Saket Moon on violence in varsity.

Have faith in HRD but not in Home Ministry which is helicoptering whole issue JNUSU vice president Saket Moon on violence in varsity....

Spain's PM names UN's Arancha Gonzalez as foreign minister

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will appoint Arancha Gonzalez, assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, as the countrys foreign minister, the government said on Friday.Gonzalez, 50, has also held executive positions at the Eu...

FOREX-Dollar set for best weekly gain in two months on `galvanising' forces

The U.S. dollar rose on Friday and is on track for its biggest weekly gain in two weeks as dissipating geopolitical tension prompted investors to buy riskier currencies, while the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gave up all their recent ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020