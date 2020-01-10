New SSP takes charge in Ghaziabad

Kalanidhi Naithani, a 2010 batch IPS officer, took charge as the new Senior Superintendent of Police of Ghaziabad district on Friday afternoon. After assuming the charge, Naithani told media persons here that "visible policing" will be his first priority as it maintains the fear of law among anti-social elements.

He said police will also ensure security for women in the district. On the issue of traffic snarls in the city, Naithani said the problem would be resolved with the help of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and the municipal corporation.

Before joining Indian Police Service, Naithani was as scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). Naithani has replaced SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh who has been posted to 15th battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Agra.

