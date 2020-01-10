Left Menu
Development News Edition

If people from outside India have right to visit J-K, why not us, asks Kapil Sibal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:06 IST
If people from outside India have right to visit J-K, why not us, asks Kapil Sibal

A day after envoys from 15 countries arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why people from outside India "have the right to visit" the region and not the country's politicians. He welcomed the Supreme Court order on Internet ban in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it will restore free flow of information from the region and termed as "path-breaking" its observation that prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 cannot be used indefinitely to suppress freedom of speech and expression and difference of opinion.

"I want to ask the prime minister that why do you have so much affection with foreigners and why not with the people of India. At least, you should be more transparent and open with the people of India," Sibal told a press conference. "Why don't you allow us to visit Jammu and Kashmir? Why you do not have faith in us or the people of India? If people from outside India have the right to visit Jammu and Kashmir, why not us? Do you consider us as perpetrators of violence?" he asked.

Sibal also sought to know from Home Minister Amit Shah as to what was the emergency on August 4, 2019, that Internet service suspended was from August 5 "without any reason". In a significant judgment with implications on basic freedoms beyond Kashmir, the Supreme Court on Friday said internet access is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all curbs in the union territory.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justices B R Gavai and R Subhash Reddy, asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately restore internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational places. "This is a very important order. It is a historic verdict that has been pronounced by a 3-judge Supreme Court bench and this will ensure free flow of information from Kashmir. It is historic because the people of India were concerned about the Jammu and Kashmir situation as no one knows about it," Sibal said.

He said the apex court has said there was doubt in public minds about the situation in Kashmir as Section 144 was in force throughout the region with Internet shut and communication down. The Congress leader wondered why prohibitory order was not imposed in Jawaharlal Nehru University where violence happened inside the campus and the police stood outside. He termed "shameful" the actions of Delhi police in the JNU violence incident.

He said the apex court has said that suspension can be utilised temporarily only and any order suspending Internet issued under the Suspension Rules, must adhere to the principle of proportionality and must not extend beyond necessary duration. "Repetitive orders under Section 144 CrPC would be an abuse of power," Sibal said citing the court order and added that while exercising the power a magistrate is duty bound to balance the rights and restrictions based on the principles of proportionality and thereafter apply the least intrusive measure.

"The power under Section 144 CrPC cannot be used to suppress legitimate expression of opinion or grievance or exercise of any democratic rights," he said. Referring to the issue of electoral bonds, Sibal described the Modi government as one which was "bonded to electoral bonds", alleging that it has "deep bonding" with the new bonds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM reiterates demand for VGF for biomass projects

Chandigarh, Jan 10 PTI&#160;Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to the Centre reiterating his demand for viability gap funding VGF for biomass power projects and biomass solar hybrid power projects to check stubble burning in ...

Rallies taken out to support AP CM's idea of three capitals

Rallies taken out to support AP CMs idea of three capitals Amaravati, Jan 10 PTI The ruling YSR Congress on Friday organised rallies in different parts of Andhra Pradesh to support Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddys idea of having t...

Far-right targets Austria's first refugee minister

Vienna, Jan 10 AFP Less than a week after Austrias new conservative-Green coalition took power, it has already become a target for far-right supporters, who have railed against the countrys first minister with a refugee background. Justice ...

Germany's Maas says Iran nuclear deal still makes sense

Germanys foreign minister said he believed the Iran nuclear deal was still relevant and European ministers would reaffirm their commitment to the accord despite Tehran vowing to scrap uranium enrichment limits enshrined in the pact.We belie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020