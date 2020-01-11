Teen gang-raped in UP's Ballia

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Saturday. The girl, who was on a visit to her maternal grandparents' house, had gone out to attend to nature's call on Thursday when the accused allegedly raped her, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against Shrawan Rajbhar, Santosh Rajbhar and Shamsher Rajbhar, and the three have been arrested, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said. The girl has been sent for medical examination, the officer added. PTI CORR SAB

HMB

