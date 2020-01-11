Nashik witnesses exhibition of rare coins

An exhibition at the city's Indraprastha Hall displayed unique and rare coins, postage stamps and weapons, drawing people from all walks of life.

Many foregone notes and coins were exhibited in the hall. The recent currency note of rupees 100 was also displayed in the deck.

A businessman from Ahmadabad, who was showing the coins, told ANI: 'The golden coins were of the time when India was called a golden bird. These coins were the only means to deal with any kind of business." (ANI)

