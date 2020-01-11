Cong MLA charges Pondy govt of being 'steeped in corruption'

A ruling Congress MLA in Puducherry caused a flutter on Saturday by charging the territorial government with being "steeped in corruption" and warned it would lead to the downfall of the party in the Assembly elections in 2021 if left unchecked. A detailed memorandum would be presented soon to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi to bring to their notice the rampant corruption indulged in by the V Narayanasamy-led government in the union territory, the Bahour MLA N Dhanavelou told reporters here.

"The party high command was not aware of what is happening in Congress-ruled Puducherry and hence I would seek the intervention of the top brass soon by meeting them in Delhi and presenting a memorandum," he added. The Congress MLA alleged corrupt practices were rampant in the Registration department at the instance of some ministers.

Dhanavelou, who is also chairman of the government- owned Civil Supplies Corporation (PAPSCO), said the healthcare services in rural areas were a shambles. The Bahour MLA recalled that he had led a procession in his constituency a few days ago to highlight the shortcomings and lack of drugs including lifesaving medicines in the local primary Health Centre (PHC).

He said he would soon come out with more details of "poor governance, corruption and malpractices in Puducherry government." "There was a need for a change of guard lest the Congress suffer a serious downfall in the next general elections in 2021 to the territorial Assembly," Dhanavelou said. The Congress MLA also said he was opposed to the Chief Minister's move to opens casinos in Puducherry..

