150 students leave for police-sponsored 'bharat darshan' tour

As many as 150 students including 64 girls on Saturday left on a week-long 'Bharat Darshan' tour from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh flagged off the students for the tour from District Police Office at Samba.

The students were selected from across the district and are accompanied by 10 officers of district Police Samba including one gazetted officer, a police spokesman said. He said the students will be visiting Delhi and Hyderabad and will explore the places of historical importance and tourist interest.

"All the touring students will experience their maiden journey by Air when they will depart from New Delhi to Hyderabad and vice versa as per tour programme," the spokesman said. The tour would provide the students new experiences and vast exposure that would be really helpful for them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

