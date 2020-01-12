Gold worth Rs 63 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Gold worth Rs 63 lakh was seized by customs department officials at the airport here on Saturday. According to an official statement, in the first incident, the officials recovered the precious metal that was concealed in the baggage of a passenger who arrived from Riyadh.

The passenger, hailing from Kerala, had concealed the gold in emergency lamps that were in his baggage, the release said. The passenger was arrested.

In a separate incident, officials intercepted two different passengers on their suspicious movements and recovered gold from them. During interrogation, the passengers, hailing from Tamil Nadu, upon their arrival from Dubai admitted to having concealed the yellow metal in the rubbery form in their rectum.

The total quantity of the gold seized in the two cases was 1.53 kgs and was seized under Customs Act 1962, the release said.

