Assam Assembly ratifies bill to extend SC/ST quota

The Assam Assembly on Monday unanimously ratified the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019, extending reservations to SC/STs in the legislature by another 10 years. A special one-day session of the Assembly was held to ratify the Bill, which was passed by the Parliament on December 11 last year.

Moving the proposal in the House, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal sought the support of all the legislators as he said, the Bill would ensure socio-economic uplift of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He also spoke about various schemes undertaken by his government for the welfare of SC/ST students.

Leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Debabrata Saikia of the Congress, Asom Gana Parishad's Bhaben Bharali, Bodo People's Front's Kamal Singh Narzary and AIUDF's Hafiz Bashir spoke supporting the resolution..

