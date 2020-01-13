Thackeray honours Raigad Collector for road safety in district

Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray on Monday honoured Raigad District CollectorDr Vijay Suryawanshi for his efforts at drastically reducingroad accidents in the coastal district

The measures initiated by the IAS officer have led to28 per cent decline in the number of road accidents in thedistrict, an official said here

Suryawanshi received a certificate from Thackeray atthe inaugural function of the 31st Road Safety Week in Mumbai,the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

