Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhainsa violence: Situation under control, 40arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:01 IST
Bhainsa violence: Situation under control, 40arrested

Forty people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal clashes at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district, where the situation was peaceful and under control, police said on Tuesday. Clashes broke out in the town over a petty issue about some people riding motorcycles without silencers late on Sunday night leading to arguments between members of two communities, followed by assault, stone-pelting and arson which continued beyond midnight.

Even though prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people, was imposed in the town some members of both sides again clashed by indulging in stone-pelting on Monday after which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them. "The situation is peaceful and totally under control..

we are supervising the situation," a senior district official told PTI over phone on Tuesday. Police registered cases and during the course of investigation examined CCTV footages and arrested 25 people from both the communities.

Apart from deployment of large number of police personnel drawn from adjoining districts, RAF personnel were also deployed since Monday night. Internet services remained suspended in the town.

The fight turned violent with members of the two communities setting on fire over 20 vehicles including two- wheelers and a car, besides ransacking houses. Some of the rioters allegedly cut off water pipes of the fire engines that were engaged in extinguishing the flames, district officials said adding some residents have also claimed that their houses were also looted by an angry mob.

On the prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people, a police official said restrictions would be lifted if the situation continues to remain peaceful. The official said the police would not allow any leader to come to Bhainsa who try to provoke people with regard to the clashes.

Condemning the violence in Bhainsa town, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he spoke to the Telangana DGP on the issue. "I'm deeply troubled by the news of violent attack on individuals and properties at Bhainsa, Telangana. Such actions are condemnable.

Spoke to @TelanganaDGP on the need to provide security to all citizens & their properties. Also called for strict action against the miscreants," Reddy said in a tweet. The BJP in Telangana demanded an NIA probe into the communal incident.

In a statement, BJP's Telangana state Chief Spokesperson K KrishnaSaagar Rao claimed that few criminal mobs have 'intentionally planned' and 'physically attacked' Hindus, besides burning their vehicles and homes. "Huge arson is being reported by the local Hindu population, who are now fearful of more violence in the near future," he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana's lone BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh, who had announced that he would be visiting Bhainsa town, was on Tuesday "detained" at his residence here. Following instructions, the BJP MLA was confined to his house, police said.

"I have been house arrested today at my residence while I was leaving for Bhainsa to meet my Hindu Vahini karyakartas... When MIM and TRS leaders are allowed why I have been stopped @TelanganaDGP?," Raja Singh tweeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Russia: Libya's Haftar is taking 2 days to discuss ceasefire deal - Ifax

Russias defence ministry said on Tuesday that Khalifa Haftar, commander of forces in eastern Libya, had been positive about a ceasefire deal drafted at talks in Moscow and is taking two days to discuss it, the Interfax news agency reported....

FACTBOX-How the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism works

France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the dispute mechanism in Irans nuclear deal with world powers on Tuesday, the strongest step they have taken so far to enforce the agreement that requires Iran to curb its nuclear programme. Th...

UPDATE 1-Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal

France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the dispute mechanism in Irans nuclear deal with world powers on Tuesday, the strongest step they have taken so far to enforce an agreement that requires Iran to curb its nuclear programme. The...

Hours after Ritu Nanda's demise, Neetu Kapoor shares 'lovely memories'

Hours after, Ritu Nanda, the daughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor passed away on Tuesday, her sister-in-law and actor Neetu Kapoor shared unseen pictures of Ritu and the Kapoor family. The 61-year-old actor took to Instagram...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020