Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Doda

In a major development, the District Commander of the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, Harun Hafaz was gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Kashmir.

The terrorist was shot dead in Doda district in the afternoon today.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

