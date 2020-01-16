Noida police books woman's boyfriend for abetting her suicide

Two days after a private firm executive was found dead at her rented accommodation here, the Noida police on Thursday booked her boyfriend for allegedly abetting her suicide, officials said. The 25-year-old woman had allegedly hanged herself from the fan inside the room of her accommodation in Sector 51 on Tuesday night and her boyfriend (26), had alerted the police about it, an official said.

The victim was residing as a paying guest. "Today we have got a complaint from the parents of the deceased who have alleged suicide abetment by the friend. An FIR has been registered under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against the friend and an arrest is yet to be made," an official from Sector 49 police station said.

According to officials privy to the probe, the woman had told her boyfriend that she could take the extreme step but by the time he reached her residence on Tuesday she was dead. The woman was allegedly under pressure for marriage being arranged by her family and was not keen for it, they added.

Officials at the Sector 49 police station said an investigation into the matter is underway.

