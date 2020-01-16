Left Menu
Development News Edition

No incidence of locust attack in Punjab, says Agriculture Secretary

The state's Agriculture Department on Thursday said that no case of locust entering Punjab has been reported so far.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:03 IST
No incidence of locust attack in Punjab, says Agriculture Secretary
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The state's Agriculture Department on Thursday said that no case of locust entering Punjab has been reported so far. Secretary Agriculture KS Pannu has advised farmers not to panic as the officials of department are in constant touch with agriculture experts of Rajasthan and the Government of India, who are monitoring the situation.

Besides, the State government has already made elaborate arrangements to combat any unforeseen exigency in this regard. Divulging the preparedness plans, Pannu said the Agriculture Department has already pressed into service several monitoring and survey teams to keep a close tab over the situation and constantly surveying the border districts of Bathinda, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Fazilka.

Locust pest popularly known as 'Tiddi Dal' is a group of locusts, which devour the vegetation wherever it settles. The locust attack has been reported since past several days in parts of Rajasthan, which has emanated from the desert area in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

French director Ruggia charged in underage sex assault case: prosecutor

Paris, Jan 16 AFP French filmmaker Christophe Ruggia was charged Thursday over accusations that he sexually assaulted actress Adele Haenel when she was a minor, the Paris prosecutor said. The 55-year-old was charged with sexual assault of a...

Centre on a weak wicket over CAA protests: Adhir Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday claimed that the Union government is on a weak wicket following countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act as it did not anticipate such a mass u...

Bruins place G Rask (concussion) on injured reserve

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was placed on injured reserve Thursday after he sustained a concussion early in the first period of Tuesdays 3-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 2014 Vezina Trophy recipient was hit in the head by...

It will greatly help Bru refugees, it is a special day: PM Modi on agreement signed to settle Bru refugees in Tripura.

It will greatly help Bru refugees, it is a special day PM Modi on agreement signed to settle Bru refugees in Tripura....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020