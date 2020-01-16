No incidence of locust attack in Punjab, says Agriculture Secretary

The state's Agriculture Department on Thursday said that no case of locust entering Punjab has been reported so far. Secretary Agriculture KS Pannu has advised farmers not to panic as the officials of department are in constant touch with agriculture experts of Rajasthan and the Government of India, who are monitoring the situation.

Besides, the State government has already made elaborate arrangements to combat any unforeseen exigency in this regard. Divulging the preparedness plans, Pannu said the Agriculture Department has already pressed into service several monitoring and survey teams to keep a close tab over the situation and constantly surveying the border districts of Bathinda, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Fazilka.

Locust pest popularly known as 'Tiddi Dal' is a group of locusts, which devour the vegetation wherever it settles. The locust attack has been reported since past several days in parts of Rajasthan, which has emanated from the desert area in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.