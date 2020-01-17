All schools, anganwadis in HP's Chamoli to be shut on Saturday due to snowfall

A holiday has been declared on Saturday at all government and private schools for classes till Grade 12 and anganwadis in Himachal Pradesh's Chamoli district due to snowfall.

The District Magistrate of Chamoli issued notice to close the institutions after snowfall hit the district.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chamoli will experience cold day conditions till January 18 following which the conditions will improve. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

