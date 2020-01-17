Over 3k cops to be deployed for Sunday's Mumbai Marathon

Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for the Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 19, an official said on Friday. The posse would include local units, reserve force, special branch personnel, BDDS and anti-sabotage teams, he said.

On being asked about the chances of participants coming up with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC protests or messages during the event, an official only said "stringent action will be taken if anyone tries to disturb the event". He said traffic would be diverted on some roads during the event early Sunday morning..

