Minor gang-raped in Mathura

A minor was abducted and gang-raped by three youths when she was collecting fodder in a field, police said here. The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Friday, according to the FIR.

The girl had accompanied her grandmother to the field. She was collecting fodder when the three youths abducted her. She was later found unconscious near the field and a motorbike was also recovered from the spot, police said. "She was taken to the district hospital," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said here.

Several teams have been deployed to nab the culprits. One of the accused has been identified as Pawan of Bhadanwara village falling under Surir police station, he said.

