Over 350 accidents on Mumbai-Pune expressway in 2019; 'high speed to be blamed'

HIGHLIGHTS As much as 352 road accidents occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in which 91 people were killed.

A senior highway police officer blamed the high speed of vehicles as one of the major reasons for accidents.

As many as 91 people lost their lives while 175 others were injured in the total 352 road accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the year 2019, as per the data prepared by the Maharashtra Highway Police. During the same period, a total of 32,876 road accidents had occurred in Maharashtra, killing 12,565 people and seriously injuring 19,175 others. A total of 9,723 people had escaped with minor injuries.

As compared to 2018, the number of accidents and fatalities on the six-lane expressway went down in the year 2019, it stated. In the year 2018, a total of 359 accidents had occurred on the expressway, killing 114 people while 174 people were grievously injured, it stated.

A senior highway police officer blamed the high speed of vehicles as one of the major reasons for accidents on Mumbai-Pune expressway in 2019. The officer said the police have deputed a few interceptor vehicles on the expressway to keep a tab on the high speed of the vehicles.

As per the accident data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2019, Maharashtra ranks fifth in the country with 35,717 accidents, after Tamil Nadu (63,920), Madhya Pradesh (51,397), Uttar Pradesh (42,568) and Karnataka (41,707). "In the road fatalities, Maharashtra ranks second with 12,261 deaths, after Uttar Pradesh (22,256)," as per the data.

Maharashtra had 3.3 crore vehicles till 2018, including 2.41 crore two-wheelers and 46.32 lakh four-wheelers. According to a report of the Highway Police, around 27 lakh new vehicles were registered in the state in 2018.

These comprised 19.96 lakh two-wheelers and 3.62 cars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

