Ex-UP home minister Saiduzzaman complains of extortion calls

Congress leader and former UP home minister S Saiduzzaman has alleged that unidentified persons called him to demand extortion money and threatened to kill his son if the payment was not made here. During anti-citizenship law protests last month, four cars inside his house were burnt by unidentified people after violence erupted here.

After lodging a complaint with the Kotwali police station here on Saturday, the former Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha MP said that the miscreants wanted Rs 10 lakh failing which they threatened to kill his son Salman Sayeed. He said that he has received repeated calls from the same persons in this connection.

Based on the complaint, the police has started an investigation.

