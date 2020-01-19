MGP leader's death: Goa minister's brother booked

Goa Police have registered a case against the brother of a Goa minister and another person in connection with the alleged suicide of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Prakash Naik, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his late 50s, allegedly shot himself dead at his home in Merces village of North Goa district on Friday.

"After Naik's relatives lodged a complaint, an FIR has been registered against Wilson Godinho, the elder brother of state Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, and another person identified as Tahir," Superintendent of Police (North) Utkrisht Prasoon said. According to the police, Naik blamed two men, including the Goa minister's brother, in his last WhatsApp message for his decision to end life.

In the message, Naik accused Wilson Godinho and Tahir of "blackmailing" and "harassing" him over a monetary dispute, they said. "The police initially filed a case of unnatural death on Friday, but later Naik's family named both the men in their complaint following which a case of abetment to suicide was registered against them," Prasoon said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment to suicide), police inspector Krishna P Sinari said. A probe is underway and no arrest has been made so far, he added.

Naik unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Goa Assembly poll on MGP's ticket from St Cruz constituency in North Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

