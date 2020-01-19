Left Menu
Indian Oil organises Saksham 2020 Cyclothon in Kalaburagi

Indian Oil organised Saksham 2020 Cyclothon for environment and fuel conservation in Karnataka's Kalaburagi city on Sunday.

Students at Cyclothon at Kalaburagi in Karnataka Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Oil organised Saksham 2020 Cyclothon for environment and fuel conservation in Karnataka's Kalaburagi city on Sunday. "This programme is being conducted across the nation. We are organizing walkathon, cyclothon and many other events," Rajendra Kumar Jaiswal, General Manager, Indian Oil, Karnataka office told ANI.

"We want to make people understand that fuel is limited and it should be reserved for the next generation," he said. Scores of people including students participated in Cyclothon to encourage people to conserve environment and fuel.

The participants wearing a white t-shirt and black pantaloons took a vow to conserve the fuel before the cycle ride was flagged off. (ANI)

