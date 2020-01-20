Bag with traces of IED found at Mangaluru airport: CISF

A bag with traces of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found lying at the ticket counter at Mangaluru airport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anil Pandey said on Monday.

The area was evacuated immediately.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

