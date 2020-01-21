NPR apprehensions: Police say KMC website not hacked, old screenshot spread on social media

A day after the homepage of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation was "hacked" triggering apprehensions about the NPR exercise, police on Monday said it was a screenshot of an old page that was being circulated on social media. A daylong drama was witnessed on Monday after it was reported late on Sunday evening that the civic body's homepage was "hacked" with an application entry asking people to furnish details for the National Population Register (NPR). Police started a probe after a complaint was lodged at the New Market police station in this connection.

"The website was not hacked but an old photograph of the KMC website was shared on Facebook and in WhatsApp groups," a senior police officer said. Earlier, city Mayor and state minister Firhad Hakim alleged that the civic body's website was hacked and a complaint was lodged at the Kolkata Police cyber department as well as the New Market police station in the connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.