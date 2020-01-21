Five killed as car rams into tree in UP

Five people were killed when their car rammed into a tree near Sanda Khas village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night when the victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Pilibhit, SP, Dr Yash Chinappa, said.

The deceased have been identified as Lala (25), Ashfaq (35), Gaurav (25), Zamin (25) and Amir (40), the SP added.PTI COR SAB DV

DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.