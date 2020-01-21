Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to train Indian flight surgeons for Gaganyaan mission

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:22 IST
France to train Indian flight surgeons for Gaganyaan mission

France will train Indian flight surgeons to enable them to monitor the health of astronauts selected for the ambitious human space mission Gaganyaan, officials said on Tuesday. The two-week training is a critical aspect of the Gaganyaan project that is aimed at sending three Indians to space by 2022.

A memorandum of understanding on the matter is expected to be signed later this week when French space agency CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall arrives in Bengaluru, officials told PTI. The flight surgeons, who will be Indian Air Force doctors specialising in aviation medicines and responsible for the health of astronauts before, during and after flight, will be shortlisted soon, an official from India's space agency ISRO added.

Those shortlisted will then undergo two weeks training in France. Brigitte Godard, a flight surgeon with the European Space Agency, was in India in July and August last year to start the training of physicians and engineers.

France has a well-established mechanism for space medicine. It also has the MEDES space clinic, a subsidiary of CNES, where space surgeons undergo training. Officials said talks are also on whether to send the astronauts to France for further training.

The four shortlisted astronauts -- all test pilots from the Indian Air Force -- are currently in Russia for an 11-month training programme. India and France share robust ties in the area of space.

The two countries had signed a joint vision for space cooperation in March 2018, months before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Gaganyaan project. The vision statement envisaged developing technologies for human exploration of the universe under which ISRO and CNES would jointly develop capabilities and critical technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

4G will continue to remain relevant for quite sometime: Qualcomm

US-based Qualcomm on Tuesday said 4G will continue to be relevant over the next few years and unveiled a new lineup of mobile chipsets for 4G smartphones in the country. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 promise to offer enhanced us...

World News Roundup: China mystery virus claims the sixth victim; Huawei CFO's legal team to contest U.S. extradition and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.In forest monastery, Buddhist abbot faces bushfire with a smileBuddhist monk Phra Mana helped build his bush monastery with his bare hands three decades ago, but when Australias worst wild...

Will take all steps to bring back bodies of 8 Kerala tourists from Nepal: Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said his government will take all steps to ensure that the mortal remains of eight tourists from the state who died at a resort in Nepal are brought back at the earliest. The bodies are expe...

WWII bomb made safe in Germany city of Cologne

Frankfurt Am Main, Jan 21 AFP German experts defused a World War II bomb in Cologne on Tuesday that had forced the evacuation of thousands of office workers and disrupted rail and ship traffic. The 500-kilogramme 1,100-pound US bomb -- drop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020