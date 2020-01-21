2 arrested for running drugs manufacturing units in Manipur

Two persons were arrested for running drug manufacturing units in a three-day-long operation in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Tuesday. W Tomba Singh was arrested from his residence in the Arapti Mayai area of the district on Monday, and a 9mm pistol along with a magazine was seized from him, said superintendent of police S Ibomcha Singh.

Singh and his associates had been running a heroin- brown sugar manufacturing unit at his residence for the last seven-eight months, but due to fear of police raids, they had hidden the equipment, chemicals and other items used in the manufacturing at a nearby pigsty, officials said. Singh's arrest came after notorious drugs kingpin Md Abbas Ahmed was held from a hideout in Kwakta in Bishnupur district on Friday.

A stolen car and a motorcycle were also seized. Another vehicle, used for transportation of the drugs, was also seized, the officer said.

Police had arrested two of their associates last week. Officials said they are further investigating the matter.

