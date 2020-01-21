Two arrested in Bengal with pistol, stolen mobile phone

Two persons have been arrested and a countrymade pistol, one cartridge and a stolen mobile phone recovered from them in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Tuesday. A team from Bhangar police station stopped three persons riding on a motorbike and made the seizure after searching them, an officer said.

The accused said they had stolen the mobile phone from a cyclist near Ghatakpukur in the district, he said. One person among the trio managed to give a slip while the two others were arrested, the officer said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the absconding person..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

