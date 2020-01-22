Patnaik inaugurates five-day Krushi Odisha 2020 exhibition cum agri fair

'Krushi Odisha' 2020, an annual flagship five-day exhibition cum knowledge sharing event organized in joint collaboration of Odisha government's Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) was inaugurated today by Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik at Janata Maidan where more than 5000 farmers from across the state participated.

Expressing his contentment, Patnaik said, "farmers are the backbone of the nation's economy. Development of farmers and agriculture brings pride and respect for the whole country. I am glad to see the overwhelming presence of farmers from across the state in the Krushi Odisha 2020. For the development of agriculture my government has done a lot. The KALIA Scheme has brought respect for the farmers, the state government aims at impacting the earnings of farmers through its new agriculture policy." He also released the progressive state agriculture policy 'Samrudhi' on the occasion.

He further added, "I want the farmers of my state to live with respect, I want the farmers of my state to use advanced technology, I want the farmers' family of my state to live happily, I want the farmers of my State to be a partner of growth. My government is always with you. All farmers should take the advantage of Government Agriculture Development Scheme."

Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo, Minister, Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Higher Education was also present on the occasion.

Other eminent dignitaries including Pradipta Kumar Mahapatra, Agriculture Production Commissioner –cum- Additional Chief Secretary, Odisha, Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, FICCI, Chabilendra Roul, IAS Secretary, Fertilizer Govt. of India, Odisha, Dr. Saurabh Garg, IAS, Principal Secretary to Govt., Dept. of Agriculture & FE, Odisha and R. Ragu Prasad, IFS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Fisheries & ARD Department Odisha also graced Odisha's biggest farmers festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahoo said, "The theme of Krushi Odisha 2020 'leading farmers to profitability' aims at taking steps for farmers development and profitability which in Odia translates to 'Labha Janaka Krushi, Chasinku Miliba Khusi' " "With Krushi Odisha 2020 we aspire to go ahead with a revamped style to bring development to our farmers of Odisha" he added.

Saurabh Garg outlined the efforts of the department in the field of income generation, ensuring the availability of technical knowhow and modern farming techniques to the farmers in the state. He emphasized that the state has a long coastline to enable ample marine produce. Similarly, he focused on the continuous efforts of the department to help double farmers' income in the recent time. He said that with Krushi Odisha, the government aims to lead farmers to profitability.

"In the past decade, Odisha has developed vast resources to help generate enough farm income and enable farmers to harvest more crop per less farmland. Odisha has become a hub of agricultural know-how and other states look up to Odisha for innovations in the sector" said Dilip Chenoy.

The flagship state-level agri fair aims at spreading awareness on the progress of agriculture in Odisha and ensuring the availability of modern farming techniques and technical know-how to the farmers in the state every year. The five-day festival has been spread across a larger scale with more than 228 stalls put up with the participation of more than 112 national and international companies who will impart the knowledge of modern farming techniques to the visiting farmer community. The theme of Krushi Odisha this year is leading farmers to profitability.

The day was kickstarted with a meeting between CEOs of various multinational agri companies which was chaired by Asit Kumar Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Odisha. The focus of the meeting was on market linkage, farm equipment, technological advancements in farming, better food production, increased crop yield, and farm productivity, more cropping in less land and the right market for the right produce. There was a special focus on agro-based food production, milk, and milk products, development of animal resources and movement from traditional crops towards cash crops that would earn more profitability to farmers.

The mega program which envisages leading farmers to profitability involves various aspects like farm income, implements, modern technology in farming, financial assistance to farmers and capacity building. The five days are going to witness Agricultural Exhibition, Stakeholder Interface, Krishi Gyan Yatra, B2B & B2G Meetings and Felicitations.

The second day of the event has been marked as Banking and Cooperation day. Easy availability of credit and loans to farmers, managing financial resources and other such issues would be discussed during the day with more than 500 bank executives of various banking institutions in attendance. Likewise, day-3 would witness the discussion pertaining to 'Panchayati Raj Institution' members and their participation in farming activities. Day-4 of the program has been marked as 'Role of Women SHGs in Farming.'

Krushi Odisha would provide farmers with exposure to the latest technological developments. The event shall also provide market linkage, value addition and sourcing of products from Odisha. There is ample provision for knowledge dissemination to farmers, students, and officers through seminars, farmer-scientist interactions and experience sharing. The discussion sessions will be spread across 10 am to 5 pm every day.

