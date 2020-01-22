Left Menu
Army chief arrives on two-day maiden visit to J&K

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:32 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:32 IST
Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday arrived here on a maiden two-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation, an army officer said. Gen Naravane, who took charge of Chief of the Army Staff on January 1, is likely to meet the Lt Governor G C Murmu and visit the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) during his two stay in Jammu region, the officer said.

"The COAS has reached this evening and is scheduled to review the security situation at a high level meeting at Northern Command in Udhampur tomorrow (Thursday)," he said. After the meeting, the officer said the army chief will visit the forward areas along the LoC in Rajouri district and interact with the soldiers before returning back to Jammu where he is likely to meet the Lt Governor besides paying a visit to the army base at Nagrota.

On January 9, the COAS paid a visit to the forward posts in Siachen sector in the Union Territory of Ladakh and was briefed on the operational readiness being maintained in the sector by commander, Siachen Brigade.

