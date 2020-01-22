Airbus to showcase military technology, products at DefExpo

Aerospace major Airbus on Wednesday said it will showcase its best-in-class military products and cutting-edge defence technologies at India's biennial defence exhibition to be held in Lucknow from February 5-8. The company said models of the highly-versatile C295 aircraft as well as the H145M and the H225M helicopters will among its top exhibits.

Hundreds of domestic and foreign military firms will showcase their latest weapons, systems and platforms at the mega event. "Airbus is uniquely placed to participate in the ambitious growth journey of the Indian defence industry and take it to new heights," said Anand Stanley, President and Managing Director of Airbus' India and South Asia operations.

He said the DefExpo is a key platform to showcase the company's commitment to India's ever-growing aerospace and defence needs. Airbus has bid to manufacture the C295 aircraft in India together with Tata Advanced Systems.

The company, in a media release said, it will showcase the AS565 MBe Panther, the H145M and the H225M helicopters at the defence exhibition. Airbus has also offered to manufacture the Panther or the H145M in India under the government's Strategic Partnership (SP) model for the Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) programme.

The H225M has been offered as part of the Naval Multi Role Helicopter (NMRH) programme. The several defence projects that Airbus India is participating in will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs, skilling of people, technology absorption and will catalyse the local supplier base, the company said.

"Airbus will showcase its best-in-class military products and cutting-edge defence technologies at the DefExpo," it said. Airbus currently works with more than 45 suppliers in India, and the annual procurement from them is worth more than USD 650 million, according to an Airbus official.

Over 7,000 people, including 1,500 engineers, are currently employed across Airbus' projects in India, the official said.

