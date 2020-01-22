Good news! Woman gives birth to baby girl onboard train

A 30-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl onboard a train from New Delhi to Dibrugarh on Wednesday with the help of a railway TTE and a fellow woman passenger, a senior railway official said. North Central Railway Public Relation Officer Amit Malviya said Manisha, a resident of Pratapgarh, was travelling with her husband from Delhi to Allahabad on the 15956 Brahmaputra Mail when she experienced labour pain much before Kanpur Central Railway station.

"The TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) Manoj Kumar got information at around 8.30 am that Manisha (30), a passenger occupying berth number 53 of S7 coach, was experiencing labour pain," he said. The spokesperson said the TTE spoke to the commercial control, Kanpur, and informed the authorities about the woman.

"A request for a doctor to be present at Kanpur Central station was made. But, her labour pain intensified when the train was still far from Kanpur. The TTE requested the passengers to vacate the cabin, and urged other women passengers to help. One woman passenger came forward, and asked the TTE for some items she needed to assist Manisha," Malviya said. He said the TTE arranged hot water, blade and oil.

"At around 11.30 am, the woman gave birth to a baby girl. At the Kanpur Central station, the awaiting doctor gave some medications, after which the mother and daughter left for their destination." Malviya said both the baby and the mother were healthy when the train departed from Kanpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

