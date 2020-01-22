Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good news! Woman gives birth to baby girl onboard train

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:05 IST
Good news! Woman gives birth to baby girl onboard train

A 30-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl onboard a train from New Delhi to Dibrugarh on Wednesday with the help of a railway TTE and a fellow woman passenger, a senior railway official said. North Central Railway Public Relation Officer Amit Malviya said Manisha, a resident of Pratapgarh, was travelling with her husband from Delhi to Allahabad on the 15956 Brahmaputra Mail when she experienced labour pain much before Kanpur Central Railway station.

"The TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) Manoj Kumar got information at around 8.30 am that Manisha (30), a passenger occupying berth number 53 of S7 coach, was experiencing labour pain," he said. The spokesperson said the TTE spoke to the commercial control, Kanpur, and informed the authorities about the woman.

"A request for a doctor to be present at Kanpur Central station was made. But, her labour pain intensified when the train was still far from Kanpur. The TTE requested the passengers to vacate the cabin, and urged other women passengers to help. One woman passenger came forward, and asked the TTE for some items she needed to assist Manisha," Malviya said. He said the TTE arranged hot water, blade and oil.

"At around 11.30 am, the woman gave birth to a baby girl. At the Kanpur Central station, the awaiting doctor gave some medications, after which the mother and daughter left for their destination." Malviya said both the baby and the mother were healthy when the train departed from Kanpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Jaguars hire Jay Gruden as OC

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team announced his hiring on Wednesday.We were trying to find someone whos best for this staff, whos best fo...

Trump agrees US-Iraq 'security partnership'

President Donald Trump and his Iraqi counterpart Barham Saleh agreed on Wednesday on the need for a continued US military role in the country, the White House said. The two leaders met in Davos, Switzerland, their first meeting since the US...

Olympic football and boxing qualifiers moved from virus epicentre

Beijing, Jan 22 AFP Boxing and womens football qualifying for the 2020 Olympics will be moved from the Chinese city at the centre of a virus outbreak to another location in the country, the organising bodies said on Wednesday. Wuhan was sup...

Cipla gets USFDA observations for its Goa facility

Drug firm Cipla on Wednesday said it has received observations from the USFDA for its Goa manufacturing facility. It further said that the developments will not have any material impact on the companys US business at this stage.The United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020