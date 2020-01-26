Harassed by in-laws, woman commits suicide in UP

A woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her home over alleged harassment by in-laws here, police said on Sunday. Priti, 27, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Jagadhri village located under the Titawi police station on Saturday, they said.

The victim's father has filed a compliant alleging that Priti's mother-in-law and brother-in-law were harassing her daughter in the absence of her husband, who is a doctor, police said. Circle Officer Somender Gill said a case has been registered against three people, including the woman's mother-in-law and the brother-in-law, for abetment of suicide.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said. Investigation in the case is on, they said.

