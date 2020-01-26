Guv Baby Rani Maurya unfurls tricolour in U'khand

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Sunday unfurled the tricolour at the parade ground here to mark the 71st Republic Day. Maurya also watched a ceremonial joint parade by the security forces including police, the ITBP and the NCC besides around a dozen tableaux presented by different departments and colourful dance performances by school children.

Notable tableaux included the ones presented by the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority, the State Disaster Response Force, the Tourism and Culture department, the Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat attended a photo exhibition put up at the parade ground showcasing the development work done by the state government in the last three years.

Rawat also met the freedom fighters who attended the function. The governor also hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion.

