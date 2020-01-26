Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guv Baby Rani Maurya unfurls tricolour in U'khand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 13:13 IST
Guv Baby Rani Maurya unfurls tricolour in U'khand
Image Credit: Twitter (@babyranimaurya)

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Sunday unfurled the tricolour at the parade ground here to mark the 71st Republic Day. Maurya also watched a ceremonial joint parade by the security forces including police, the ITBP and the NCC besides around a dozen tableaux presented by different departments and colourful dance performances by school children.

Notable tableaux included the ones presented by the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority, the State Disaster Response Force, the Tourism and Culture department, the Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat attended a photo exhibition put up at the parade ground showcasing the development work done by the state government in the last three years.

Rawat also met the freedom fighters who attended the function. The governor also hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal of the century will not...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020