25% rise in gross earnings of Salem railway division

The gross earnings of the Salem railway division stood at Rs 655.87 crore, a 25 percent rise over last year's earnings of Rs 526.42 crore during April- December of the financial year 2019-20. Speaking during the 71st Republic Day celebrations organized at Salem junction on Sunday, divisional railway manager U Subba Rao highlighted the achievement of the division in augmenting railway service by introducing new trains and also additional coaches.

The division has also taken a number of steps to provide more and better passenger amenities, he said. A total of 109 criminals who targeted passengers was apprehended and valuables worth Rs 5.40 lakh were recovered, he said.

Similarly, 48 criminals were arrested for stealing railway property arrested and property worth Rs 2.64 lakh was recovered, he said.

