Dry, cold weather in UP, rain likely on Monday

The weather was dry and cold in Uttar Pradesh with dense fog occurring at isolated places on Sunday, the meteorological department said. Thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state on Monday while western and eastern parts of the state are likely to get rain on January 28, the met office said.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the maximum temperature settled at 21 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal mark. Bahraich was the coldest place in the state where the minimum temperature settled at 4.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

