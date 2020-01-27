Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modiseeking special flight to Coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China forairlifting stranded Indians.
