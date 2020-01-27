Mumbai teen rapes minor girl after promising marriage, held

A teenage boy has been held by Borivali police in the metropolis for allegedly raping a minor girl several times after promising marriage and getting her pregnant, an official said on Monday. The accused and the 16-year-old victim knew each other from school and the matter came to light last week after the girl's mother found medical abortion pills in her home, said the Borivali police station official.

"The victim narrated the ordeal after her mother confronted her about the pills. A case was registered on Thursday. She has said the accused had promised marriage and would repeatedly rape her in his room," he said. Senior Inspector Laxman Dumbre of Borivali police station said the 17-year-old accused has been arrested under sections 376 (rape) and 312 (whoever voluntarily causes a woman with child to miscarry) among others of IPC and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.