Adequate water will be provided to Latur city: Deshmukh

  PTI
  
  Latur
  
  Updated: 27-01-2020 23:49 IST
  Created: 27-01-2020 23:49 IST
Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh has said adequate water will be provided to Latur city for 100 years. The city is located in the arid Marathwada region and perennially faces water shortage. Deshmukh, a Congress MLA who handles medical education and cultural affairs portfolios in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, hails from Latur district.

"In order to solve water crisis of the city, we will provide adequate water for 100 years," said Deshmukh, who was elected from Latur City in the 2019 assembly polls, on Sunday. The Congress will take all measures to ensure regular supply of water to the city, he said, speaking at a grand felicitation function organised for him.

Revenue Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat was the guest of honour. Minister of State for Water Supply and Sanitation Sanjay Bansode (NCP) and MLAs Babasaheb Patil and Dheeraj Deshmukh (Amit's brother) were also present on the occasion.

"I never dreamt that I would be a Cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Deshmukh family has been serving people for 75 years. "Every day in the morning I offer prayer to almighty God to give me strength to serve the people better and not commit any mistake," said Deshmukh, the son of late chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Deshmukh credited Thorat for his induction in the cabinet and hoped the latter becomes chief minister in 2024. PTI COR RSY RSY.

