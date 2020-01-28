Jewar Airport: Over 50 villagers booked for assaulting govt officials

Over 50 people were booked on Monday for rioting and assaulting policemen and a sub-divisional magistrate during a land acquisition drive in Greater Noida for the upcoming Jewar airport, police said. A team of the district administration had gone to Dayanatpur village to acquire land for the project when a clash broke out between them and the villagers, the police said.

"SDM Jewar, Gunja Singh, and three policemen suffered minor injuries in the clash, while windows of four government vehicles were damaged during stone pelting," a police official said. An FIR has been registered at the Jewar police station following a complaint by the sub-divisional magistrate, the official said.

"Thirty-four people have been named in the FIR, while another 20-25 unidentified people have been booked," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

