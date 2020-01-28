Rains lash several parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with cold conditions continuing in both the states, a meteorological (MeT) department official said. Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded its minimum at 12.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the normal, the MeT said.

The city received 2.5 mm rainfall. Ambala received 6.6 mm rainfall, Hisar (6.6 mm), Karnal (13.6 mm), Rohtak (7 mm), Bhiwani (4.8 mm), Amritsar (1.8 mm), Ludhiana (3.5 mm), Patiala (5.6 mm), Halwara (5 mm) and Bathinda (8 mm), the MeT said giving data for Punjab and Haryana.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded 10.2, 10.4 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three degrees above the normal. The minimum temperatures of Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa settled at 10.5, 9.2 and 11.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 10.4, 10.6 and 11.4 degrees Celsius respectively, up to six degrees above normal. Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows at 11.7, 9.7, 10.6, 9.2, 10.2 and 8.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

