Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nashik accident: Maharashtra Transport Minister announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Anil Parab has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the Nashik accident on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 06:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 06:41 IST
Nashik accident: Maharashtra Transport Minister announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia
Visual from the accident spot. Image Credit: ANI

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Anil Parab has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the Nashik accident on Tuesday. "The accident near Nashik is very unfortunate. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased, and free medical treatment to all the injured," Parab said.

The death toll in the accident, in which a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after ramming into each other, in Deola area on Tuesday, has risen to 21. The accident took place when the bus was on its way from Malegaon to Kalwan. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after its rear tyre burst. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra from flying until further notice

Air carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday decided to suspend stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice in wake of the incident onboard an IndiGo flight where the comedian accosted journalist Arnab Goswami and al...

Davies & Associates, LLC facilitates the first successful Indian E-2 visa application through the Grenada CBI Programme’s Donation Route

The Grenada CBI program coupled with an USA E-2 Visa is emerging as the latest immigration trend in India India, November 2019 Davies Associates, LLC DA, a leading US business immigration law firm takes pride in being the first to assist ...

WRAPUP 1-Fed likely to keep interest rates on hold, focus on balance sheet

The Federal Reserve will conclude its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with interest rates almost certain to remain on hold but officials likely to discuss possible changes to how they manage the U.S. central banks key overnight borrowing...

Made my TV debut as the adventure show offered real-life

Superstar Rajinikanth has said he decided to make his small screen debut four decades after his silver screen entry by way of an adventure show as it offered him inspiring real life entertainment. The 69-year-old actor, who shot for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020