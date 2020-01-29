Left Menu
Sharjeel Imam brought to Patna airport enroute to Delhi, media personnel manhandled by police

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches, was on Wednesday morning brought to Patna airport by Delhi police, who arrested him from Bihar's Jehanabad and have taken a transit remand.

Sharjeel Imam brought to Patna airport enroute to Delhi, media personnel manhandled by police
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who was booked for sedition being taken to Patna airport.. Image Credit: ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches, was on Wednesday morning brought to Patna airport by Delhi police, who arrested him from Bihar's Jehanabad and have taken a transit remand. Meanwhile, chaos ensued outside the airport as mediapersons attempted to question Patna police personnel over shifting of Imam.

Media personnel were manhandled by police at Patna Airport, while JNU student Sharjeel Imam was being taken to Delhi on transit remand. Four media personnel, including ANI camera persons, were injured in the incident.

Arrested by a team of Delhi police from Bihar's Jehanabad area on Tuesday, Imam will be brought back to Delhi today. Yesterday, Jehanabad court had granted his transit remand to Delhi Police. "We are taking transit remand from Bihar and trying to bring him to Delhi from the shortest possible route," Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch, Delhi Police told reporters after the court order.

Sharjeel had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark. Jehanabad Police also detained Sharjeel's younger brother Muzammil Imam in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday booked Sharjeel for his controversial speech that he allegedly made a few days ago. He has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Separately, a case has been registered against the JNU student by the Uttar Pradesh Police for his controversial speech delivered during the students' protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this."

"It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he is heard saying further in the video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

