Low intensity earthquake hits J&K

A low intensity earthquake, measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale, struck Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the meteorological department said.

Sonam Lotus, director of the meteorological department, said the tremor was felt at 11.40 am and lasted for a few seconds.

The epicenter of the quake was 10 km below the earth's surface at latitude 33.5 degrees north and longitude 75.5 east, Lotus said.

