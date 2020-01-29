Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre approves establishing new Govt Medical College at Hoshiarpur

Responding to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's request, the central government on Wednesday gave approval for the establishment of a new Government Medical College (GMC) at Hoshiarpur, besides up-gradation of the existing local Civil Hospital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:53 IST
Centre approves establishing new Govt Medical College at Hoshiarpur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's request, the central government on Wednesday gave approval for the establishment of a new Government Medical College (GMC) at Hoshiarpur, besides up-gradation of the existing local Civil Hospital. As per an official release, the new GMC would be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore, of which Rs 195 crore, that is 60 per cent share, would be met by the Centre. The remaining 40 per cent to the tune of Rs 130 crore would be contributed by the Punjab government as the state's share for the college.

According to an official spokesperson, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conveyed its approval to the state government on Tuesday evening, under the centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of the new medical college attached with existing District and Referral Hospital. The upcoming GMC is the first-of-its-kind in the Kandi region, with an intake capacity of 100 seats. It will provide quality education healthcare, diagnostics services and give an impetus to medical education and research in the region, the release said.

The Centre has also cleared a proposal for the up-gradation of the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur, thereby enhancing its bed capacity from the existing 200 to 500, with the latest medical infrastructural facilities added to the hospital. There are three GMCs already functioning in the state -- at Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala. Two other GMCs are already being set up at SAS Nagar Mohali and Kapurthala, with the sixth now sanctioned for Hoshiarpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian makes power from a penny worth of paper, graphite paint

A Brazilian researcher has discovered a way to generate enough energy to power a small Christmas tree using about a penny worth of paper and graphite paint, opening a new possibility for cheap, sustainable electricity for poorer communities...

UPDATE 6-Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industrys highest honors.Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a ...

WRAPUP 16-WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin

Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicenter of Chinas coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced grave concern about person-to-person spread in three ot...

UPDATE 1-France confirms fifth case of infection with coronavirus

France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, the French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year-old man already hospitalized with the disease.Agnes Buzyn also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020